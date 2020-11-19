Mayiga condemns harassment of presidential candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has condemned the harassment of different presidential and parliamentary candidates during the on-going campaigns.

This follows the arrest of National Unity Platform’s presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu in Luuka district on Wednesday.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party candidate Patrick Amuriat was also arrested in Gulu and later released. Independent presidential candidate Gen. Henry Tumukunde has also tested the wrath of security operatives who have in the past few days blocked several of his campaign meetings and he has since threatened to withdraw from the race.

Mayiga says that the killing, use of teargas and other brutal acts should stop since they cause unrest in the country.

“Covid-19 is dangerous but it doesn’t mean that those not adhering to the set guidelines should be treated like animals. Beating, arresting them and violating human rights are all unlawful. The government should not violate laws under the disguise of Covid-19,” said Mayiga in a statement on his Facebook page.

He however appealed to Ugandans to continue the fight against Covid-19 by following the preventive guidelines.

Kyagulanyi’s arrest sparked off protests in different parts the country where hundreds took to the streets demanding for his release.

In Kampala, the rioters lit tyres in the middle of roads around Kisekka market, Nabugabo lane, Nasser road, Nkrumah, City square, Bombo road and Kampala road. There were also protests in Jinja, Busia, Luweero, Mukono and Masaka.

The protests prompted the regular police backed by anti-riot police, military and Local Defence Units- LDUs to fire teargas and live bullets to disperse the protesters leaving some people shot.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, 3 people have been confirmed dead while 34 others sustained injuries as security officers tried to disperse the rioters.

*****

URN