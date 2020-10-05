Masindi Resident Judge Paul Gadenya involved in motor accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Masindi Resident Judge, Justice Paul Gadenya has been involved in an accident along the Kampala-Masindi highway.

The accident occurred on Monday morning at around 9:30 am in Bigando Cell Kuguliya division Masindi municipality Masindi district.

At the time of the accident, Gadenya was in the company of his driver and body guard corporal Oscar Opok who also sustained injuries.

They have all been rushed to Kitara medical center in Masindi town for medical attention.

His official car registration number UG0781J Pajero had a head-on collision with another vehicle registration number UBH 831A a Fuso lorry.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says the Fuso driver is currently on the run and investigations into the cause of the accident have commenced adding that at the moment they could not establish what exactly caused the accident.

He says both vehicles have been towed to Masindi central police station.

******

URN