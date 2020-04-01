Masindi hospital runs out of protective gear

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masindi hospital has run out of key essential protective gears for management of COVID-19.

Some of the protective gears which are out of stock include masks, infrared thermometers, and gumboots among others.

Dr Felix Twinomugisha, the Masindi Hospital Medical superintendent says currently they are seeking guidance from the health ministry on how they can attend to any suspected coronavirus cases.

He explains that currently, the staff at the hospital fear to work since they have nothing to protect themselves with from the COVID-19.

Twinomujuni says the issue of protective gears need to be handled urgently because most health workers could be forced to abscond from duty in fear of contracting the disease.

Patrick Baguma, the Masindi District Health Officer-DHO, says they are now forced to collect some protective gears like gloves from other lower Health facilities in the district.

Currently, Masindi hospital has six coronavirus suspects who are closely being monitored by health official.

