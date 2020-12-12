Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The popular Masaza Cup tournament returns to action this afternoon as defending champions Bulemeezi County takes on Butambala in the grand opener at FUFA Technical Center Njeru in Buikwe district.

The opener will be graced by the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. The 2020 edition has been subdivided into four groups. The first group is Butikiro, which has Bulemeezi, Ssingo, Buluuli, Mawogola, Butambala. The second group has Masengere: Kyadondo, Bugerere, Kooki, Mawokota and Busujju.

The third group is Bulange, which comprises Busiro, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Buwekula. The last group comprises Muganzirwazza, Buddu, Ssese, Gomba and Kabula County. All team staff and match officials, members of the local organizing committee, media and essential staff were subjected to compulsory COVID-19 testing to secure their safety.

Although Masaza Cup is known for attracting many fans, this year’s edition won’t see spectators in the stands to cheer the Counties as a way of cubing the spread of Covid19. Buganda’s Sports, Youth and Recreation Minister, Henry Ssekabembe believes this year’s tournament will be peaceful and the first of its kind. “We are very determined to see that this year we have a tournament full of peace and historical in this kingdom to play in the lockdown situation,” Sekabembe said.

For the first time Masaza Cup is going to be played behind closed doors, with all games hosted on one neutral ground.

URN