Masaka talent shines in Bell ObaFest stop at Chomaz

MASAKA, Uganda – November 3, 2025 – The Bell ObaFest Regional Tour’s second stop lit up Masaka on Saturday, as Uganda’s biggest beer festival served a flavour-led experience to hundreds of enthusiastic partygoers at Chomaz Lounge, celebrating local flavor and artistry.

On arrival, revellers were treated to an exclusive offer on the new Bell Citrus and Bell Honey as the ticket for admittance. The air was rich with the irresistible aroma of roasting Nyama meat, perfectly setting the stage for a night dedicated to flavor exploration and an authentic Masaka celebration.

The night was masterfully guided by MC Marvin Solo, who warmed up the crowd for an opening set from the DJ duo of Mel Pro and Bratta.

The local hero’s welcome, however, was reserved for Masaka’s own mixing maestro, Suuna Ben. He was met with a wave of enthusiastic cheers as he took the stage, offering heartfelt appreciation before launching into his signature “kinyanya nyanya” session. The connection between the artist and his hometown was evident, with fans showering him with tips and the trademark gestures of waving tree branches in a clear sign of their affection and support for their very own talent.

The excitement then soared as the opening notes of Nandor Love’s “Kinawolovu” filled the lounge, drawing the entire crowd toward the stage. The rising starlet delivered a powerful, commanding performance, guiding revellers through her growing discography, including fan favorites like “Mpologoma” and “Gukuba.” Her performance solidified the Masaka activation as a clear endorsement and celebration of Uganda’s flourishing music scene.

Herbert Ndugga, Sales Manager for Bell, expressed his delight regarding the success of the Masaka stop, stating: “The energy at Chomaz was simply phenomenal! This year, we are focused on taking the party across Uganda to ensure everyone can find their flavor with ObaFest, and Masaka embraced it with an incredible passion. This electric atmosphere is what we mean when we say Bell is the official beer of enjoyments.”

As the cool night air settled, the party’s warmth inside Chomaz Lounge never dimmed, with DJ Woodgates keeping the ecstatic crowd dancing into the wee hours of the morning.

The Chomaz Lounge event followed a successful week of engaging spot activations throughout and around Masaka, effectively building anticipation and giving the broader community a flavorful taste of the festival experience.

The Bell ObaFest regional tour continues to the West Nile region with the next major stop in Arua at Capital One Lounge on November 8th. All roads then lead to the grand finale of Uganda’s biggest beer celebration on November 15th at the Millennium Grounds, Lugogo in Kampala, with tickets on sale at UGX. 30,000 via FlexiPay.