Masaka NUP youth league suspends two party members

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform-NUP youth league in Masaka city has suspended two of its members for undermining elected leaders. The suspended members are; Alice Nannungi, the Masaka city female councilor representing Nyendo-Mukungwe division and Ronald Kasekende, one of the party youth mobilizers in the area.

They were suspended by the city NUP Youth League Executive that accused them of conspiring with some members of the National Resistance Movement-NRM to undermine elected leaders in the area.

Muhammad Male, the youth league chairperson says the two are already engaging in early campaigns in which they spread smear campaigns against NUP Members of Parliament.

According to Male, through collusion with known NRM agents, the two have continued to use their positions to undermine the Masaka City Woman MP Juliet Kakande and Christine Ndiwalana for Bukomansimbi North, by decampaigning them in their respective constituencies.

Male says that they have repeatedly cautioned the two against their actions but in vain, which prompted the leadership to suspend and forward them to the party’s executive council for administrative actions.

Steven Ngobya, the NUP Publicity Secretary for Masaka City adds that they have also taken a decision to nullify the subscription of their former members who openly joined the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM, to the extent of some being appointed Resident District Commissioners.

Last week, Robert Kambugu Ssenyonga who was the NUP mobilization secretary for Masaka was appointed the Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Lwengo.

Ngobya indicates that they were also worried that the suspended members would silently continue using their positions to weaken the party.

However, Nannungi says that her suspension was biased and had no reasonable grounds upon which it can stand. She also accuses that youth league executive of hatching plans to frustrate her political ambitions.

Ssenyonga says he has no regrets about his decision and vows to continue persuading more members of the opposition into NRM.

