Masaka NRM leaders demand review of voters verification exercise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Resistance Movement- NRM leaders in Masaka Municipality want the Electoral Commission to review the on-going national voters’ verification exercise.

Fred Kalema, the NRM chairperson for Nyendo-Ssenyange division and other party leaders want the Electoral Commission to consider conducting the exercise at village council levels to enable all eligible voters to participate.

On Monday, the Electoral Commission extended the exercise for the second time from 17th to 23rd.

Kalema argues that many eligible voters in the area have still not verified their details and registered due to distances between their homes and parish headquarters where the exercise is being conducted from.

The leaders want the EC to use the remaining time to either take the exercise to villages or rotate it through the different corners of the parishes.

Maria Nalunkuuma, a register’s update officer at Kimanya parish says that exercise is still slow with few people turning up.

Nalunkuuma indicates that they are willing to conduct the exercise at the village levels if the Electoral Commission picks up the idea.

However, Sam Agaba Rutemba, the Electoral Commission’s Registrar for Masaka districthas watered-down the demands on grounds that they are not supported with convincing reasons.

He explains that the Commission was thoughtful about the reasonable distances and found it appropriate to have the exercise conducted at parish levels.

Rutemba however asked the leaders to instead encourage the electorates to spare time and access the centres.

