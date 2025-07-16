Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of farmers in Masaka District is appealing to the government to reawaken the heightened security deployment similar to the one implemented during COVID-19, as a viable response to the rampant theft of coffee and livestock.
The different parts of the area are grappling with a new wave of criminality that is characterized by thugs who raid people’s homes and plantations, mainly targeting livestock and agricultural produce such as coffee.
In several instances, the thieves have broken into coffee stores of mid-sized farmers and off-takers, causing them huge losses.
During a joint stakeholders’ engagement on citizens’ needs and governance aspirations organised by the Community Transformation Network (COTFONE), the residents proposed that the government revisit the vigorous security deployments similar to the one used in the enforcement of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in 2021.
At the height of the Covid-19 situation, President Yoweri Museveni increased security deployment of both police and army personnel, with express instructions to, among other things, ensure total adherence to all prevention guidelines that included stopping night movements. The affected residents, led by Mudashuru Bbaale, the Deputy Speaker for Kyesiiga sub-county in Masaka, decried the rampant theft cases registered in the area, a problem he says is frustrating farmers.
He indicates that it is high time the government rolled out unusual security deployments of both personnel and patrol vehicles to secure the communities and their properties.
The residents prefer that such a non-classical security deployment be activated, especially during the harvesting period when thieves usually go on a rampage.
On the other hand, the residents also appealed to the government to increase the number of agricultural extension workers to support farmers with timely guidance and updates for improved production.
Fred Ssendege, a farmer in Bukoto parish, Buwunga sub-county, observes that the current deployment structure of one agricultural extension worker per sub-county is ineffective, given the high demand for their services to meet farmers’ aspirations.
He prefers that in the next term of office, the government consider deploying at least one extension worker per parish as a deliberate attempt to improve agricultural output for increased earnings.
Rosemary Nakasagga, the project’s coordinator at the Community Transformation Network (COTFONE), says their teams have captured all the proposals the communities are raising during the various engagements, and they intend to combine them into a working document they will eventually share with the duty bearers, including aspirants for various political offices.
She indicates that they chose to organise the community dialogues ahead of the political campaigns to use them as a platform for citizens to voice their concerns, share their aspirations, and discuss their priorities for the upcoming elections.
“These consultations are a critical part of the ongoing process of generating citizens’ aspirations, which will ultimately guide the development of the regional and national citizen charters,” she says.
However, Billy Janet Mulindwa, the Masaka Resident District Commissioner, pledged that she will present the concerns to the district security committee, which will jointly agree on a practical solution to eliminate theft.
In the meantime, she called upon the lower local council leaders to reactivate their village security committee and heighten vigilance such that they can report any suspicious characters in their communities.
****
URN
Mayambala Willy’s Campaign Message – MASAKA DISTRICT
Theme: Protecting Coffee Farmers, Securing Livelihoods, Building the Uganda We Deserve
Slogan: WE CAN DO BETTER
Fellow citizens of Masaka District,
President Mayambala Willy understands that coffee is not just a crop—it is the heartbeat of Masaka’s economy, a source of dignity for our families, and a pillar of Uganda’s export strength. But today, our hardworking farmers are under attack—not from pests or drought, but from organized theft that robs them of their sweat, their income, and their peace of mind.
✅ The Mayambala Willy Administration’s Commitment to End Coffee Theft:
1. District Coffee Security Task Force (DCSTF) – Masaka
The Mayambala Willy Administration will establish a specialized Coffee Security Task Force in Masaka to work directly with farmers’ cooperatives, LC leadership, and the Uganda Police. This unit will:
Conduct joint night patrols with community leaders in areas like Kabonera, Buwunga, and Kyanamukaaka.
Install solar-powered security lights in major coffee storage zones.
Deploy trained agriculture-focused community crime prevention units—not armed soldiers, but trained and accountable professionals.
2. Coffee Anti-Theft By-Laws Signed With Local Councils
Under the Mayambala Willy Administration, every coffee-growing sub-county in Masaka will pass by-laws banning night-time coffee trading, making it easier to trace stolen produce. These laws will be signed in agreement with local people, ensuring fairness and enforcement.
3. National Coffee Protection Fund
Mayambala Willy will launch a UGX 50 billion Coffee Protection & Recovery Fund, to:
Help farmers purchase sniffer dogs, farm surveillance systems, and coffee-safe drying nets.
Compensate for verified coffee losses during theft until long-term protection takes root.
4. Masaka Youth Coffee Watch Initiative
To address unemployment fueling theft, 10,000 local youth in Masaka will be trained under the Coffee Value Chain Jobs Program, including:
Solar-powered irrigation maintenance
Coffee processing and packaging
Coffee quality assurance officers
These youth will earn while they protect and grow their own community.
5. Mobile Justice Program – Coffee Crime Fast Response
A mobile court will be introduced in Masaka under The Mayambala Willy Administration to:
Fast-track prosecution of coffee thieves
Work with LC courts for community-led justice, while upholding the rule of law.
—
🌿 Additional Strategic Programs for Masaka District:
Value Addition Zones in Bukakata and Nyendo: Establishment of two solar-powered coffee processing hubs, allowing local farmers to roast and package their beans under the Masaka Gold Coffee Brand.
Reliable Solar Electricity Access: 5,000 rural homes in Kabonera, Kyesiiga, and Bukoto will benefit from subsidized solar kits, improving security and productivity at night.
Affordable Agricultural Loans: Cooperative-based loan schemes with 0% interest for 6 months to coffee farmers registered under Mayambala Willy’s Farmer Guarantee Program.
—
🤝 Signed Agreement With Masaka Farmers
President Mayambala Willy will personally sign an agreement with Masaka farmers’ associations pledging to:
Provide direct market access to the government, where The Mayambala Willy Administration becomes the biggest buyer of coffee.
Guarantee protection of farmers’ land and harvests.
Integrate Masaka into the National Export Coffee Growth Strategy.
—
💬 President Mayambala Willy Speaks:
> “The Mayambala Willy Administration will never let the hands that feed this nation go unprotected. Coffee farmers of Masaka, I stand with you—not with speeches, but with laws, patrols, funding, and dignity. WE CAN DO BETTER.”