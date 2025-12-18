Masaba, Natukunda win Stanbic Junior Golf Championship

Kampala, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Robert Masaba and Natukunda are champions of the ULGU Stanbic Bank Junior Golf Championship held at the Uganda Golf Club on Sunday.

Masaba returned to the clubhouse with a score of 35 gross to win the main category of junior golfers aged 4 to 18 years, while Natukunda with a score of 41 gross claimed this category for the girls.

Ben Wamono was the Boys’ nett winner with 33 nett on countback, while the Girls’ nett winner was Joanita Nanyombi with 36.

Brian Mmande with 37 gross, was the winner in the above-19 category.

This inaugural tournament was organised by the Uganda Ladies Golf Union and sponsored by Stanbic Bank. The objective of the tournament is to build the game across the country and also introduce junior golfers to the game.

This year’s edition attracted 170 golfers, who exhibited their skills in a rain-affected tournament. The one day tournament attracted junior golfers from Namulonge, Fort Portal, Entebbe, Jinja, Lugazi, Kampala, Mbarara, Kasese.

“From the Union perspective the game has been growing in many ways through families. If youngster has a parent playing and introduces them to the game, it leads to continuity and growth at the same time,” Rita Apell, the ULGU Lady President, stated.

“We see it as a family game at the end of the day. We want to build strong foundations for the game, and through this tournament we believe we are developing the stars for the future.”