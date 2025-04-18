Mary Goretti Kitutu launches Butiru–Tororo Road rehabilitation

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The rehabilitation of the 10.7-kilometre Butiru–Makenya–Tororo road has officially been launched at a function held on Wednesday in Bukhadala Sub County, Manafwa District.

The project, being implemented by KAMS Contractors Limited, is valued at 1.5 billion shillings. It is being executed under the National Oil Seed Program, funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in partnership with the Government of Uganda.

For years, the poor state of the road has hindered trade and service delivery between Manafwa and neighboring Tororo District. Local leaders and residents are optimistic that its rehabilitation will transform the socio-economic fabric of the region.

Speaking at the launch, Butiru County MP Godfrey Matemb Wakooli said the road’s deplorable condition had negatively impacted farmers and traders who struggled to transport their produce to Tororo.

Manafwa District Woman MP Mary Goretti Kitutu highlighted the importance of unity among legislators from Manafwa, noting that collaboration had improved their ability to lobby for meaningful development projects. She credited her efforts during her time in cabinet for helping prioritize roads like Butiru–Makenya–Tororo in national planning.

Manafwa District LCV Chairperson Kigayi Hosea Kimono lauded the farmers of Bukhadala Sub County and other areas for actively engaging in the cultivation of oil seeds such as sunflower, groundnuts, soya beans, and sesame.

He noted that this agricultural commitment made the area a key beneficiary under the National Oil Seed Program, resulting in the selection of three roads for rehabilitation, including the Butiru–Makenya–Tororo road.

For residents like Bernard Massa, the road’s poor condition has had direct consequences beyond trade. Massa explained that access to health services, especially in Tororo, had become a serious challenge.

Once completed, the road is expected to ease transport, boost local agricultural trade, and enhance access to critical services across Manafwa and Tororo Districts.

