Martin Mugisha joins PostBank Board as Executive Director Operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | PostBank Uganda has appointed Martin Mugisha as Executive Director of Operations.

Mugisha, who has until recently been the chief credit officer at PostBank Uganda, takes to the board over two decades of banking experience, having worked with both local and regional banks in Uganda, leveraging his proven expertise to advance the bank’s strategic goals.

While welcoming Mugisha to the Board, the Chairman of the Board, Andrew Owiny, expressed delight, adding that “Martin’s leadership and proven track record in risk management will go a long way to elevate the bank as we navigate evolving market dynamics and pursue sustainable success”.

The CEO, Julius Kakeeto, added that “Martin’s extensive experience in Business origination and Risk Management positions him to steer critical areas of the Bank as we accelerate PostBank’s growth ambitions and its purpose of fostering prosperity.”

The increase in the number of executive directors at the board is in response to the increased demands arising from the bank’s aggressive growth over the last few years.