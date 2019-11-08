Marine police suspends search for L. Albert boat accident victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Marine police and fishermen at Kamina landing site in Kagadi district has ended the search for bodies from the Lake Albert boat accident which occurred on Monday, November 4.

All the passengers on the boat, which capsized near Kamina landing site, were on a journey that started from Ndaiga landing site to Lukwange in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where they sell fish and buy merchandise.

Eleven of the 23 passengers who were reportedly on the boat died after the accident. The last set of bodies was retrieved on Wednesday evening, according to Raphael Ouma, the second in Command at Sebigoro Marine Police Detach who was leading the search operations.

He adds that although they are still monitoring the situation, the search has been called off since they believe all the bodies of those who perished in the boat accident have all been retrieved. He adds that all the retrieved bodies have been identified and handed over to the relatives for burial.

Police have since identified some of the deceased persons as Patience Ayela, Felix Bwambale, Francoise Ayenya, Abel Nyeke, Sarah Birungi, and Sarah Alisita.

According to Ouma, all the boat occupants had no life jackets at the time the accident occurred. He also cautioned against overloading and night travels on the waters.

Some of the survivors have since been identified as Kotu Olinda, 25, Abdurazak Mubya 35, Patience Owekinyinga 23, Omaka Wathum 27, Victor Owonda 18, Pastor Kiiza 38, Parmu Pyer 24, Ibrahim Omirambe and a 22-year-old only identified as Birungi.

URN