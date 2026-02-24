Mao confirms Speakership bid of the 12th Parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Norbert Mao, the President General of the Democratic Party (DP) and current Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, has officially announced his candidature for Speaker of the 12th Parliament of Uganda.

Speaking at a press conference on Feb 24, Mao declared that his extensive “consultation phase” has concluded. During this period, the MP-elect for Laroo-Pece revealed he held strategic discussions with various stakeholders, including fellow MPs-elect and the President of Uganda.

“Don’t Take Anything for Granted”In an address marked by a call for national vigilance, Mao reflected on the current political climate following the 2026 general elections. He referenced a slogan used by a presidential candidate he supported—”protecting the gains”—interpreting it as a reminder to never take stability or leadership for granted.

“Even you young people in DP today, you are saying all sorts of things about us,” Mao remarked, addressing internal party critics. “But tomorrow when we are not there, you’ll realize that you have been taking us for granted.”

Mao described the next five years as “critical” for the motherland, noting that while the country has made gains, it is currently “losing the war against corruption.” He clarified that his focus is not on petty bribery but on “grand corruption” perpetrated by those in power.

“Ugandans are not yet in a very good position to check abuse of power,” he said. “That is a war we still have to wage. And the greatest abuse of power is manifested through corruption.”

Mao emphasized that while the government has significant possibilities, it also has limits, and he intends to lead a Parliament that acts as a robust check on the executive branch.

Mao, who returns to Parliament after 20 years represented Gulu Municipality between 1996- 2006 where he gained a reputation as a formidable debater and anti-corruption crusader.

He also served as Gulu LCV Chairman (2006–2011) where he led Gulu during the height of the LRA conflict, playing a pivotal role in the Juba peace talks and Northern Uganda’s reconstruction.

He has been DP Presidency since 2010 where he contested for the presidency in 2011 and 2021.

Mao was appointed Minister of Justice and ConstitutionalAffairs in 2022 by President Yoweri Museveni to the cabinet, a move he described as a “cooperation agreement” to facilitate a peaceful political transition.

The DP man will be facing off with NRM’s Annet Anita Among who has been receiving endorsements from a cross category of MPs elected to the 12th Parliament. Among was reportedly endorsed by her party’s Central Executive Committee in January.

URN