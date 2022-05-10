Manufacturer’s trade fair is back

The exhibition is expected to attract 100 international exhibitors to promote their businesses

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After two years of no show due to COVID-19 related restrictions, Uganda Manufactures Association is in high gear to host sector players from across the world for the 28th Trade Fair.

This year’s fair will run from October 3 to 10 under the theme, “Business recovery by harnessing local sourcing and deepening value chains integration” and will be held at the UMA Show Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

“We are ready to host all manufacturers and showgoers and would like to urge everyone to participate,” Deo Kayemba, the chairman board of directors for UMA told reporters on May 04 in Kampala.

The Uganda International Trade Fair is one of the biggest national calendar events that has grown tremendously over the last 27 years, attracting local and international manufacturers, traders, distributors from almost every business sector with an average of 300,000 visitors.

Kayemba said, the public awareness of the exhibitors arising out of their participation has resulted in the growth of numerous brands and companies that started off as start-ups in the trade fair and now enjoy national, regional and international brand recognition.

He cited East African Roofing Systems, Riham, Mayondo, Bella Wine, Mesha Steel as those that have grown because of this annual fair.

In line with the theme, the trade show shall cast a spotlight on the industrialists, who, even as they were profoundly affected by the economic crisis, have exhibited a special and essential role in the Covid-19 response and recovery, said Daniel Birungi, the executive director for UMA.

“This theme doubles as a call to the government and the general public to support local companies as a catalyst for full economic recovery,” Birungi added.

The event comes in handy to bring back the business to consumer interaction segments, and the uniquely Ugandan tradition of experiencing the product before purchase.

Executives said, this year’s fair is expected to attract a total of 100 international exhibitors out of the anticipated total of 1000; twenty country pavilions, and 250, 000 show guests.

The major aim is to promote locally manufactured products, provide a platform for brand exposure and connection to consumers, contribute to business activities and promotion of investment in Uganda.

“Trade Fairs are one way through which we can expand Uganda’s industrial capacity, hence creating employment and expanding the government’s revenue base,” Birungi said.

The event will also provide a platform for benchmarking of the locally manufactured goods with those that are imported, in order to improve the quality of our local products. It will also create opportunities for exhibitors to acquire spontaneous orders which they can negotiate and settle in real time to increase their sales revenue.

Other expectations

The expected foreign exhibitor pavilions are from many countries including Italy, Turkey, China, Egypt, Thailand, Ghana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Sudan, DRC, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Kingdom of Bahrain, Senegal, United States of America, United Kingdom, Japan, Iran, South Korea, and Ethiopia.

Key sectors will showcase including construction, chemical and paints, foods and beverages, packaging materials, plastics, health, confectionery, ICT, alcohol, spirits, personal care products, logistics and transportation, stationery, academia, automobile, furniture, leather goods manufacturers, fast moving consumer goods, exporters and more.

Meanwhile, Birungi said, as an addition for this year, they intend to partner with the Netherlands Embassy in Kampala to enhance their dedicated section on agriculture and agro-processing given that manufacturing cannot be alienated from agriculture because Uganda is mainly agricultural with agro-based industries.

The organisers are also expecting a wide range of new products including locally made electric cars, motor bikes, (we are having a demo to highlight this innovation); the steel manufacturing process from extraction of iron ore from Uganda; innovations supported by laboratory maize threshers, medical diagnostic tools, masks, sanitisers, rechargeable batteries, electrical meters

and so much more, Ugandan made transformers, unique plastic chairs, high

quality mattresses, new irrigation systems and more.

Government of Uganda has invested substantial resources in the creation of industrial zones or parks and, offered incentives to investors in different parts of the country to largely promote the growth of manufacturing sector. According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics data for FY2020/21, manufacturing contributes approx.17% to national GDP.

