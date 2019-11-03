Manslaughter conviction in Mowzey Radio murder case

Godfrey ‘Troy’ Wamala was convicted of manslaughter in the murder case of artiste Moses Ssekibogo aka Mowzey Radio who died on February 1, 2018 after sustaining injuries during a bar brawl.

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Jane Francis Abodo at Entebbe High court noted that prosecution failed to prove to court beyond reasonable doubt that Wamala killed Mowzey Radio. Abodo however ruled that court concurred with prosecution that the accused person participated in the brawl that ended the artiste’s life.

She said that prosecution didn’t connect Wamala to the killing despite being part of the bar brawl. Prosecution led by Entebbe Resident State Attorney, Joan Keko presented 11 witnesses. Justice Abodo also wondered why police failed to handle the investigations into the murder case properly.

Earlier on prosecution told court that on the evening of January 22, 2018, Godfrey Troy Wamala while at De Bar, a popular hangout in Entebbe town engaged in a brawl with Mowzey.

