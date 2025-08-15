Mandela Millers secures global food safety certification, boosting Uganda’s manufacturing standards

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | Mandela Millers Ltd has been awarded the globally recognised FSSC 22000 Certification, marking a significant milestone for Uganda’s food processing and manufacturing sector, executives announced at an event held in Kampala on Aug.15.

The certification, which integrates ISO 22000, ISO/TS 22002-1 and additional FSSC requirements, is an internationally accepted standard for managing food safety risks. It is issued by the FSSC Foundation in the Netherlands after rigorous audits to ensure strict compliance with global food safety management systems.

Mandela Millers says the achievement demonstrates its commitment to meeting and exceeding food safety expectations, enhancing transparency, and reinforcing continuous improvement across its production chain. It assures customers that every product leaving its factory is safe, high-quality, and fully traceable from production to delivery.

“This certification builds trust across the supply chain, strengthening relationships between consumers, suppliers, and retailers. It empowers us to manage risks effectively while opening global market opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

The milestone comes at a time when Uganda’s government and private sector are pushing to scale up value addition, especially in agro-processing, to boost exports, create jobs, and reduce post-harvest losses. With agriculture employing the majority of Ugandans, investments in quality assurance and certification are seen as critical for improving competitiveness in both regional and international markets.

In recent years, Uganda has intensified efforts to align with international food safety standards, as seen in initiatives supported by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and the Uganda Export Promotion Board.

Compliance with global certifications such as FSSC 22000 is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for accessing high-value export markets, particularly in Europe and the Middle East.

The certification is expected to boost confidence among both domestic and export customers, while setting a benchmark for other players in the milling and agro-processing industries.

Industry analysts note that as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains traction, companies that can demonstrate compliance with strict quality and safety standards will be best positioned to tap into expanded market access.

Mandela Millers executives say the recognition is not the end but “the beginning of a continuous journey toward safer food production,” committing to ongoing innovation in safety management.

The company also expressed appreciation to its stakeholders, employees, and partners for their role in achieving this milestone.

By adopting globally recognised systems, Ugandan manufacturers like Mandela Millers are reinforcing the country’s emerging reputation as a reliable source of high-quality processed food products — a step that could accelerate the growth of agro-industrialisation and manufacturing as envisioned under Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan Four.