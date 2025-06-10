Manafwa man thanks God after sh29m compensation for house destroyed by presidential helicopter

“All of this was only possible because of the professionalism of the force and the careful handling of the citizens as continuously guided by President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander in Chief of the UPDF,” said Maj. Newton Isaac Namazima

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of Godwin Aaron Tasike of Buwere village, Buwanyera Ward, Butiru Town Council, Manafwa district has received sh29.184 million as compensation for the damage caused to their house by the presidential helicopter in December last year.

The 45-year-old grade machine operator in the Manafwa district local government, who is also into farming, was extremely delighted for the kind gesture extended to him and his family by the Special Forces Command (SFC).

“I am very happy that my call has been answered. I didn’t know how my house would be repaired. God is great,” Tasike said.

The compensation was for the refurbishment of their house damaged by the presidential helicopter while landing and taking off at Butiru Demonstration Primary School playgrounds in December 2024. This was during President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s zonal performance assessment tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM) in the area.

Part of the compensation will cater for the temporary accommodation for Tasike and his family as their house is being renovated. While handing over the funds to the family, Maj. Newton Isaac Namazima, who represented the Chief of Staff- SFC, Brig. Gen. Paul Namawa said this was a strong testament and milestone exhibited by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the SFC in particular of creating a robust bond between the forces and the civilians.

He commended Tasike for his patience that enabled SFC to assess the magnitude of the damage, leading to the estimation of the compensation.

“This is yet another moment when we experience the commitment of UPDF to its roles as a people’s force on the aspect of fostering harmony and peace between the security forces and the civilian authorities as well as members of the district security committee who endeavored to inform us about the unfortunate incident that befell Tasike and his family,” Namazima said.

He commended President Museveni and the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for building a pro-people force.

“All of this was only possible because of the professionalism of the force and the careful handling of the citizens as continuously guided by President Yoweri Museveni, the Commander in Chief of the UPDF,” he said.

Maj. Namazima further thanked the Commander of SFC for steering the compensation process to its fruition and the State House Comptroller, Jane Barekye, for providing the facilitation.

The Resident District Commissioner of Manafwa, Patience Webule, expressed her profound gratitude to the SFC for the kind gesture towards the family of Tasike. “When you come like this, we, the people of Manafwa district, are so humbled. It is a great relief that this matter has come to its gratifying conclusion,” Webule said.

The LCI Chairperson of Buwere village, Magumba Kefas, also thanked SFC for the support towards the family of Tasike. The event was also attended by the SFC spokesperson, Maj. Jimmy Omara and the DISO Manafwa district, Gwasaze Martin Andrew.