Manafwa District Production Officer retires

Manafwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Manafwa public servants on Friday joined long serving District Production officer Dr. Denis Okello Odongo to celebrate his retirement.

Okello received many gifts as a party was held in his honour soon after he handed over office to the district veterinary officer Dr Boniface Obbo who will act as acting head of Department of the Production Department. Production department consist of four sectors in the district; Veterinary sector, Agriculture -Crop, Fisheries and Entomology.

“Congratulations Dr. Okello Dennis upon your successful retirement, we thank you for your contribution toward serving your country and humanity at large. God bless you,” said the Manafwa CAO James Luyimbazi.

“And in the same spirit I take this opportunity to congratulate Dr. Obbo upon your new assignment, wish you well and the best.”

Dr Obbo, who is also the General secretary Uganda Veterinary Association, said he would build on what Okello has already set in the district, and would focus on ensuring projects in the Parish Developent Model come to fruition.

“Thank you for serving your nation and Manafwa in particular. The God who sees your effort will reward you. May your retirement season be of great importance to you and your family,” Obbo said. He thanked the Chief Administrative Officer for giving me opportunity to serve Production.

He promised to work together with all heads of department, sector heads of Production and extension workers to ensure improved Agriculture extension service delivery and increased production to meet the demand of Agriculture Product in the region through promotion of Commercialisation of Agriculture.

Departing Production officer Okello was grateful for the support.

“I witnessed the love and words of encouragement and appreciations on the services I rendered to the community of Manafwa from my staff, technical and political. Continue praying for me in the second phase of my life,” said departing Okello.