Man Utd v Arsenal: Red Devils target first home win

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Today evening we look forward to the latest edition of a classic Premier League rivalry, as Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford.

United come into the clash on the back of a 0-0 draw at home to Chelsea in their latest Premier League clash – something of a damp squib between two teams who were too fearful in their approach, though manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes having fans inside Old Trafford would have made a major difference.

“I think [it was] two teams that played in Europe this week,” OGS explained. “I think that showed a bit, the first half wasn’t the greatest. I think in the second half we pushed on, and if the Stretford End is full we might get some help and get that ball over the line.”

He added, “You’re here watching the game and it’s a different sport, and with the fans here they help you. We miss them, we have to say. It’s the same for all teams, but I think everyone agrees football is a little bit less, the edge has gone.”

Arsenal, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 1-0 loss at home to Leicester City in their last domestic outing, with manager Mikel Arteta feeling that his forwards let the team down by not converting chances in the same way Jamie Vardy did to seal the win for the Foxes.

“It’s very difficult to create chances against ten men behind the ball,” said Arteta. “In those spaces we saw what they did against Manchester City. I was expecting them to do it but we had open situations where we should have finished better.

“It comes down to two or three chances that you are going to have. When you have those moments you have to take them and not make mistakes at the back.”

Key players

Marcus Rashford – Man United need their talismanic forward to come to the party and produce an inspiring display. Rashford has rightly been lauded for his incredible charitable efforts during the pandemic which have ensured that thousands of children have not gone hungry, and if he can be equally transcendent on the field then the Red Devils could turn their season around quickly.

Nicolas Pepe – The Ivorian attacker has become more and more of an important figure in Arsenal’s forward play, with his ability to drift inside and pick out passes or unleash shots featuring strongly through this season. He will be looking to capitalise on United’s uncertain defence and inspire the Gunners to an Old Trafford win.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head terms, United and Arsenal have met in 232 matches across all competitions since their first clash back in 1894. The Red Devils have claimed 99 wins compared to 84 for the Gunners, while 49 games have been drawn.

The teams’ two Premier League meetings last season saw Arsenal claim four points: a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in September 2019 which featured goals from Scott McTominay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and a 2-0 win for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in January 2020 courtesy of strikes from Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Battles to watch

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer v Mikel Arteta – Solskjaer has come under major pressure for United’s scrappy start to the season, with little signs of progress under the Norwegian. However, he tends to come up with smart tactical plans for clashes with fellow heavyweights and Arteta cannot assume he will automatically be on top in the managerial battle of wits.

Harry Maguire v Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – It’s been a tough few weeks for Harry Maguire, who has been the target of major criticism for United’s leaky defence. And if there’s any striker who can sniff out weakness and exploit it ruthlessly, it’s the mercurial and magnificent Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who will back himself to get on the score sheet at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba v Thomas Partey – This promises to be an immense battle between two brilliantly athletic midfielders, with Pogba looking to imprint his playmaking skills and vision onto the game, while Partey’s physicality and mobility could hand the Gunners an edge in the engine room.

Did you know?

Man Utd are unbeaten in 13 PL home matches against Arsenal, since 2006, and are undefeated in the last 29 such matches in which they have scored.

Man Utd have the best PL record in Sunday matches, with a win-rate of 54 per cent and points-per-match ratio of 1.9, out of clubs have played at least three fixtures on this day.

Arteta can become the first Arsenal manager to win his first two PL matches against Man Utd.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has gone five league matches without a goal for the first time since November 2014, while playing for Borussia Dortmund.