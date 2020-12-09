Man Utd bow out of the Champions League

✳ Leipzig ⚽⚽⚽

✳ Manchester Utd ⚽⚽

Berlin, Germany| THE INDEPENDENT | Manchester United endured a difficult night in Germany as RB Leipzig claimed a 3-2 victory and sent the Reds out of the Champions League.

The hosts, who needed to win to qualify for the knock-out stages, took a very early lead on two minutes through danger-man Angelino, who fired home at the back post.

Amadou Haidara added a second, on the volley, 11 minutes later and Leipzig had further chances to increase the advantage, including a disallowed goal by VAR for a clear offside.

After Bruno Fernandes hit the bar with a brilliant free-kick on 68 minutes, the home team claimed a third when a deflected cross was allowed to travel all the way through to substitute Justin Kluivert to compound United’s frustration.

Fernandes pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, before substitute Paul Pogba rose to meet a corner, with the ball deflecting in off Maguire and then Ibrahima Konate to make it 3-2, but it was sadly too little, too late for the Reds.

Despite two late goals, United bow out of the #UCL.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 8, 2020

(SOURCE Man.united website)