Man remanded over murder of neighbour’s 8-year-old son

Katikamu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Mawanda Mwesige,32, a resident of Butanza village in Katikamu sub-county in Luwero district has appeared before the Magistrate’s court for the alleged murder of his neighbor’s eight-year-old son. He appeared before the Luwero Grade One Magistrate Franca Atto Okello Thursday following his arrest by residents three weeks ago.

The prosecution led by State Attorney Roselyn Kipola told the court that on January 7th and 8th this year, Mawanda and others at large unlawfully murdered Yasin Sserunga contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the penal code act. He, however, prayed for adjournment of the case, saying that police are still investigating the matter.

Okello didn’t allow Mawanda to plead to the charges since his court lacks jurisdiction to try capital offenses and remanded the accused to Butuntumula Prison till March 29th, 2023 for the mention of his case.

Sserunga, a former pupil at Destiny Primary School in Wobulenzi town went missing from his parent’s home at Kisule Butanza village in Luwero district on January 7th, 2023. He was found dead the next day with his head and toes missing.

Sserunga’s torso was buried at Kasanga village in Nakasongola district on January 9th, 2023. To date, the police are yet to recover his head and other missing body parts. Mawanda’s court appearance followed increased pressure from the minor’s family to charge him after spending three weeks in police custody.

Sserunga’s family pins Mawanda after allegedly finding him at the murder scene around 2 am during the search for their missing son and his suspicious conduct following the recovery of his remains. The minor’s father, Yasin Sserunga senior, and his wife, Allen Nabatanzi, who attended the court told URN that although they are happy that the accused has been charged and remanded, they are still in pain because they are yet to recover the missing body parts of their son.

The family has abandoned their marital home since the burial of their son following his gruesome murder. According to the Police crime report for 2022, 58 people were murdered in Luwero, which ranked eighth in homicide cases nationwide.

URN