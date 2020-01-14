Man barricades himself inside house, torches It

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A man in Kamwokya Church Zone, a Kampala suburb barricaded himself in his rented room on Monday evening and torched to protest the infidelity by his wife.

The man only identified as Juma told residents after being rescued from the burning house that he caught his wife, Eseza Kusasira red handed cheating on him with another, which prompted him to end his life.

Eyewitness who spoke to URN at the scene said they saw smoke coming from the house before they saw huge flames of fire.

Residents say they were shocked to discover that Juma has locked himself inside the house and started efforts to rescue him.

Juma’s wife, Eseza Kusasira says they separated with Juma a long time ago and got another man because of his violence.

The two were taken to Kamwokya police post to record statements.

URN