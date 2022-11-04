Man arrested for sodomizing own son

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Serere have arrested and detained a 22 year old man for allegedly defiling and sodomizing his one and half year-old baby.

The suspect has been identified as John Robert Ongadia, a resident of Sapir village, Ochapa town council, Serere district. It is reported that Ongadia separated with his wife and mother of the child in 2021. The reports say Ongadia picked the boy from the mother in October this year.

According to Annet Beatrice Amuge, the landlady housing Ongadia, the neighbours became concerned and tipped her of the unnatural conduct by the father on his son after repeatedly hearing the boy crying at night.

Amuge says that their suspicions built up when they saw the boy passing stool of strange texture. She notes that the decision to report to the police came in when the boy developed complications with his rectum.

Oscar Gregg Ageca, the East Kyoga Regional police spokesman says that the medical report conducted in Serere indicates that Ongadia has been sodomizing his son. He says that the suspect will be produced to court on Monday to answer charges of sodomy and defilement of his own son.

In August, the police in Soroti arrested a secondary school teacher for allegedly sodomizing students of his school located in Kalaki district. The suspect, Marcel Domniano Adunya, the former Headteacher of Vikings High School in Kalaki district has since been released over lack of sufficient evidence.

In 2020, another person, Daniel Aoja, 29, was arrested for allegedly sodomizing an 11- year- old boy in Cell D of Central Ward in Soroti City East Division.

URN