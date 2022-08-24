Malema congratulates Ruto, asks Raila to concede defeat

Nairobi, Kenya | THE STAR KENYA | Leader of South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters party Julius Malema has yet again asked Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to concede defeat.

He has told the ODM leader not to go down in history as one who was desperate for power. Raila has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times.

“Mr. Odinga must humble himself and form part of a government that will address the challenges confronting the people of Kenya, and not allow history to remember him as an individual who was desperate for power, at the cost of the progress of his nation,” Malema said in a tweet.

It was the second time the outspoken South African politician was calling on Raila to throw in the towel and call it a day in politics.

Raila disputed results of the August 9 the presidential elections citing irregularities and a mismatch in the final tally.

The IEBC on August 15 declare Deputy President William Ruto as President-elect with over 7.1 million votes to Raila’s 6.9 million.

MALEMA: This morning, I spoke to President elect Willian Ruto and congratulated him for winning the democratic elections in Kenya. #EFFPresser — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 23, 2022

On Monday, Raila and his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya brigade submitted a track-load of documents to the Supreme Court as evidence to back his claims in his quest to overturn Ruto’s victory.

Ruto has said he will accept court’s decision on the petition.

But Malema asked the ODM leader to let go of his unbridled desire to ascend to power.

“We call on Mr. Raila Odinga to accept the elections outcome, and not form part of a tradition of causing instability, and uncertainty on African governance,” Malema said in a series of tweets by his party.

He revealed that he called Ruto and congratulated him over his win.

“This morning, I spoke to President elect William Ruto and congratulated him for winning the democratic elections in Kenya.”

Other than Raila, eight other petitioners are seeking to overturn Ruto’s win over claims that the elections were not free and fair.

Some have also claimed that none of the presidential candidates attained the constitutional threshold of 50 per cent plus one votes to be declared an outright winner of the vote.

