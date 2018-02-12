Male circumcision: Could it lead to a bad sex life?
Kampala, Uganda | NIELS EBDRUP | Circumcised men have more difficulties reaching orgasm, and their female partners experience more vaginal pains and an inferior sex life, a new study shows.
If a man is circumcised, he faces an increased risk of experiencing delayed orgasm, and his female partner has an increased risk of not feeling sexually fulfilled.
This is the clear-cut conclusion of a new Danish research article, which has received international attention.
Some 5,000 sexually active men and women were surveyed about their experiences and possible problems with their sex lives. With a specific focus on circumcised men and their women, the results are startling.
“Circumcised men are three times as likely to experience a frequent inability to reach an orgasm,” says one of the researchers, Associate Professor Morten Frisch from Danish research enterprise SSI.
Research into the effects on women is unique
This is one of only a few studies of the sexual consequences of male circumcision, and in one area in particular it is groundbreaking:
“Previous studies into male circumcision have looked at the effects it has on the men. But scientists have never really studied the effects this has on the women’s sex lives,” says Frisch.
“It appears that women with circumcised men are twice as likely to be sexually frustrated. They experience a three-fold risk of frequent difficulties in achieving orgasm, and an eight-fold risk of feeling pain during intercourse – also known as dyspareunia.”
Circumcised men prefer it rough
There appears to be a very simple reason why circumcised men and their partners are having problems with their sex lives.
The circumcised man develops a thin layer of hard skin on his penis head, which decreases the sensitivity. This means that in order to reach an orgasm, he needs to work harder at it, and that can lead to a painful experience for the woman.
“We conducted a survey, but the data does not explain why these problems occur. There are, however, some good suggestions in the scientific literature,” he explains.
When the penis enters the vagina, the foreskin is pulled back. And on its way out again, the foreskin goes back to cover the penis head. This way the foreskin stimulates both the man and the woman.
The gliding in-and-out movement of the foreskin, combined with the in-and-out movement inside the vagina, constitutes what is known as ‘the gliding movement’.
“When a circumcised man moves in and out of a woman without ‘the gliding movement’ caused by the foreskin, it can have a painful effect on the woman’s mucous membrane. This could explain the pain and the tendency towards dryness that some women with circumcised men experience.”
Sources of error were filtered out
A vast majority of the circumcised men in the study were circumcised based on a doctor’s estimate.
“Only five percent of all Danish men are circumcised, yet we have statistically valid evidence that male circumcision can be associated with sexual problems.
Circumcision alters sex dramatically. Foreskin feels REALLY good.
Informed adults can decide for themselves. Forced genital cutting is unethical.
Great article!
Unfortunately I was cut, I don’t like its un-natural look, I lost a lot of sensitivity, I only can finish manually. It was an unnecessary procedure that I regret each day.
Same here! When very young, I consented to circumcision, was happy. Puberty comes on and I find it is mutilation. I did not consent to circumutilation. USA medical groups did not tell the truth, the whole truth then about circ just as they aren’t truthful now. Non surgical restoration helps that when naked my penis is not advertising for circ or stupidity; I take comfort in feeling secure cozy comfort 24/7; feeling nude not naked; no longer seeing a sucker’s scar aka HIS signature saying “I was HERE!” and BYEEeee!
Just to say my first orgasm felt like i had to piss bad. My first intercourse wasn’t fireworks but sparklers.
Yes it is circumcised men develop that hard thick layer on the heard of their penis
Then why the hullabaloo millions of adverts about the need for male circumcission if these are the after effects? Sorry for those who have already fallen prey and a watch out call to those not yet
Forced and coerced foreskin amputation is all about power over others. Key word is ‘FORCED’. So don’t expect truth, compassion, nice, fair, or equal treatment. The circ push comes from cultures that see circ bloodletting as holy salvation and that forced circ abuse was done to them so to honor their group, they push circ on others. The USA (me) had been forced, coerced circ up to 90% newborn males now down to 54% because we are fighting back by educating all about circ. In 1914 was published in a medical journal the goal to Circumcise the World. A few years ago this was again said by HIV researchers who push circ, Africa first, then China to start. It’s places wherever PSI Population Services International goes to before. Besides pushing their customs on nations, it is a money maker by making an industry that didn’t exist and isn’t needed. Which is funded by others (mostly USA tax payers), but they reap the profits from: widespread use of their newly designed circ devices; setting up and overseeing circ centers, doing invented studies that support the answers they want; and selling harvested foreskins to the world bio industries – the biggest company is non profit (they’re making money and ‘world’ connections) called ATCC American Type Culture Collection. Infant foreskin fetches the most at $471 USD, older is less $, especially after puberty so mature adult foreskin is worth least, because what they take from the foreskins is powerful highly useful stem cells called fibroblasts which are used in facial cream and hair growth tonic (Oprah), research testing, bandages. The bulk of these infant stem cells (blasts) will turn into the penis’ primary sensor array, the frenular loop. So Billions US Dollars. The USA spends $2 million on lube just to get by. It’s very clear it’s about money, not about people being the game is a “cut and release” program with no aftercare (or thought) I know two men ciut as adults. One said he no has no pleasure during intercourse and foreplay is painful. The other said he expected loss of please and sensitivity but now afterwards, said he just may as well use his elbow for the amount of pleasure he receives. Those pushing circ say there’s little or no loss of sexual pleasure. I will say this may be true for a some but some are ruined for life. Circ straitjackets the penis by its own skin. Please see these video testimonies from African men who feel abused, cheated, lied to, damaged from circ programs; http://www.VMMCproject.org
we should clearly also research the ty[e of circumcision
all foreskin removed ?Only some removed with penile skin still adequate to cover erect penis with stretch
Frenulum intact or removed?
Circumcision with only half of glans exposed and frenulum intact still preserves it all
Tight cut with frenulum excised is analogous to FGM call it MGM
let us not overcut
Consent is the central problem with both FGM and MGM, in that an elective procedure is forced by parents on their children’s genitalia for no medical reason.
Irreversible elective procedures can and must be delayed until consent can be obtained from the PATIENT.
For consent to be valid, the patient must be aware of the short term complications, the long term prognosis, alternative treatments, delayed treatment or no treatment.
To proceed without valid consent from the patient, regardless of the gender of the patient, age, religion, background or what is actually removed, the operator commits: surgical assault, actual bodily assault, sexual assault (pedophilia in a minor), violation of human rights and violation of bodily autonomy.
I love my sex life…my uncut flesh gives both my fiancee and I orgasms and I don’t experience anything like premature ejaculations or erectile dysfunction.my worry had always been “what if?!”
Indeed the worry came to life when friends in university years succumbed to govt campaigns to chop off and are now full of relationship breakups and low sex lives?
As for my sons…I’ll give them time to consent to that irreplaceable procedure
It has ruined so many relationships for me I can’t even begin to describe. This is not just life changing but life destroying. I can never finish, I never plateau. Their is no love in love making for me. It feels like I am being perpetually raped. How this is common I will never understand. What kind of sick joke is this? Why would ANYONE want to force this on someone?