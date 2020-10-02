Malaysia reports highest COVID-19 spike since June, Japan eases entry restrictions for certain foreigners

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia | XINHUA | Malaysia on Thursday recorded its highest number o

cases since June, as Japan eased entry restrictions for certain foreigners.

Malaysia reported 260 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said, bringing the national total to 11,484.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that one of the new cases is imported and 259 are local transmissions.

Japan eased entry restrictions into the country for foreigners around the world put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, although entry is still being refused for tourists.

Those such as foreign medical professionals, teachers and others who are qualified for medium or long-term stays for three months or longer will be allowed entry, the government said, with those traveling for business purposes for less than three months also being eligible.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,174 within one day to 291,182, with the death toll adding by 116 to 10,856, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 3,540 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 218,487.

Donors are needed in Myanmar to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients under the convalescent plasma therapy, a health official told Xinhua.

“Potential donors with high levels of virus-neutralizing antibodies are needed now,” said Than Naing Soe, director of Health Literacy Promotion Unit of the Public Health Department under the Ministry of Health and Sports.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines surged to 314,079 after the Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,415 new daily cases.

New Zealand reported 12 new cases of COVID-19, all detected in managed isolation and imported from overseas. All of the 12 imported cases have been transferred to a dedicated quarantine facility.

India recorded 86,821 new COVID-19 cases and 1,181 deaths, taking the total tally to 6,312,584 and the death toll to 98,678, according to the latest data issued by the federal health ministry.

There are 940,705 active COVID-19 cases in the country, and 5,273,201 people have been cured and discharged.

South Korea reported 77 more cases of COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,889.

The daily caseload fell below 100 after recording 113 in the previous day. The double-digit increase continued amid small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province.

XINHUA