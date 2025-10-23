Makerere University hosts Huawei ICT innovation roadshow

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The spirit of innovation was alive at Makerere University as students came together to celebrate the digital future during the launch of the 2025–2026 Huawei ICT Competition roadshow.

The event, held on Oct.20 at the College of Computing and Information Sciences in collaboration with Huawei Technologies (Uganda) Company Limited, attracted hundreds of enthusiastic students eager to explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving world of technology.

The launch marked the start of Huawei’s annual ICT Competition campaign across universities in Uganda, designed to identify and nurture the country’s next generation of tech leaders.

Huawei experts and instructors led interactive sessions introducing students to the competition’s structure, its four main tracks — Cloud, Computing, Network, and Innovation — and the numerous career benefits of participation, including fully sponsored training, global certifications, internships, and job opportunities.

In the Network Track, participants engage in Data Communication, WLAN, Routing & Switching, and Network Security. The Cloud Track focuses on Cloud Computing, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence.

The Computing Track emphasizes openEuler-based cloud and server operating systems, openGauss database management, and the Kunpeng architecture. The Innovation Track challenges participants to develop practical, original solutions to real-world problems.

Huawei’s roadshows across the country provide a bridge between academia and industry, helping students gain practical, employable skills.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to developing Uganda’s digital talent pool and supporting youth ready to lead Africa’s digital transformation. Over the years, Huawei has partnered with Makerere University to train and mentor students through its ICT Academy, helping them gain international exposure and competitiveness.

Sunday Emmanuel, Chairperson of the Makerere University Technology Society, encouraged students to seize the opportunity.

“This competition is not just about winning—it’s about gaining essential and marketable skills that make you more competitive in the global job market,” he said. He also thanked Huawei for its continued partnership, calling it “a vital platform for students to test their capabilities against the best in the world.”

Registered students will now undergo free online training guided by Huawei ICT Academy instructors. The preliminary stages of the competition emphasize theoretical and technical knowledge, progressing to the national stage, then regional contests, and finally, the global finals in China.

The Huawei ICT Competition, themed “Connection, Glory, Future” with the slogan “I.C. The Future,” is a global initiative that inspires young people to develop ICT excellence through hands-on experience and collaboration. It brings together governments, academia, and industry players to strengthen the global digital talent ecosystem.

Interested participants can still register for the Huawei ICT Competition online via the Huawei ICT Academy portal at https://e.huawei.com/en/talent/ict-academy or by contacting their university’s ICT department or Huawei student ambassador for enrollment details.

Huawei Technologies remains one of the world’s leading ICT infrastructure providers. In Uganda, it continues to play a key role in advancing digital transformation, capacity building, and innovation through education partnerships like this competition, ensuring no one is left behind in the digital revolution.