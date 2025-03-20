Makerere University Guild and National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board sign pact to end underage gaming

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEEPENDET | In a landmark move to address the growing issue of problem gambling among students, Makerere University’s Guild leadership signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) on Monday, March 17, 2025. The responsible gaming partnership will be a significant step forward in addressing critical issues within the gaming industry, including financial security, the prevention of underage gambling, and the mitigation of problem gambling within the student community.

E Vincent Lubega Nsamba, the outgoing Guild President of Makerere University, signed on behalf of the Makerere University Guild and Mr Mudene, CEO of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB) signed for the Board.

Student leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the attitudes and behaviours of their peers. By empowering them to champion responsible gaming, the partnership aims to create a culture of accountability and resilience. “Shared knowledge is the best tool to help students make the right choices concerning gambling, thus dwindling the adverse effects of gambling,” explains Vincent.

“We commit to continue spreading the gospel truth regarding responsible gaming and supporting university initiatives. When we are speaking to people above 25, we tell them to play responsibly: set limits, walk away, or bet only what they can afford to lose. When we get to schools, our message is a firm no to gambling, and it is the same message we want to put forward in universities.” — Denis Mudene, CEO, NLGRB.

Shared MOU's mission is to create a generation of students who say no to gambling. Involving student leaders in the fight against underage gaming influences mindset change and addresses issues like using tuition fees to gamble. “The gambling vice has left many of our students dealing with mental health problems and putting many at risk of losing their property to money lenders. Problem gambling has led to so many students dropping out of school” —Vincent Lubega Nsamba.

According to Nsamba, the partnership seeks to materialize a number of issues including but not limited to creating awareness about responsible gaming, ensuring students are sensitized about gaming laws and regulations, developing and implementing joint strategies for responsible gaming and protecting youths and minors from the adverse effects of the gaming industry.

“Guild will give time to The Board to educate students on responsible gaming. We will also use our various social media platforms to educate students on responsible gaming”—Vincent Lubega Nsamba Outgoing Guild President, Makerere University.

“Our recent survey found that 54% of gamblers are below 30 years. This category includes university students, and we are saying no to underage gambling. With this Makerere University (MUK) partnership, we aim to address this issue head-on.”— Denis Mudene, CEO, NLGRB.

The collaboration between Makerere University Guild and the NLGRB marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to creating a safer and more responsible gaming environment. By fostering a supportive community and empowering students to make informed choices, the initiative aims to break the cycle of gambling addiction and its devastating consequences.

The MOU is part of NLGRB's responsible gaming programme. The Responsible Gaming Programme (RGP) is a set of activities that integrates treatment and counselling, public awareness, education, training, and research on gambling and problem gambling. The Programme is specifically devised to prevent the adverse effects of gaming in Uganda. The objective of the Responsible Gaming program is to ensure the protection of the public from the adverse effects of gaming and betting as embedded in Sections 3 and 4 of the Lotteries and Gaming Act.

The 2016 Act established the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), a corporate body mandated to license and regulate all forms of gaming in Uganda, including lotteries, casinos, slot machines, general betting (such as sports betting), bingo, and pool betting. To further strengthen the regulatory environment, a set of five supporting regulations was introduced on May 27, 2016, providing detailed guidelines for the industry's operation.