Makerere University gets 30 more professors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has promoted a total of 28 senior academic staff to professor and associate Professor levels. The promotions, according to the University publication, have taken place in an academic process running from January to December 2018.

A total of 12 associate professors have been elevated to full professor. These include Professors Robert Byamukama from Chemistry Department, Denis Byarugaba from Veterinary Parasitology, Moses Fred Galukande from Surgery, Prof. David Guwatudde from Epidemiology, Biostatistics, Prof. Eseza Kakudidi from Plant Sciences, Microbiology and Biotechnology, Prof. Anne Ruhweza Kahoire from Child Health development center and Prof. Jackson Majaliwa from Geography.

Anthony Mugagga Muwanga and Christopher Mugimu Byalusago have been elevated as professors of Education Foundation and Management, Damalie Nakanjako as a professor of Medicine and Nelson Turyahabwe as a Prof. of Community Forestry and Extension.

The Director of Graduate Training and Research, Makerere University Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi says the promotions are a major boost to graduate training.

Those who attained a new rank of associate Professorship are Rhoda Wanyeze, Ronald Bisaso, William Buwembo, Anthony Gidudu, Isaac Kajja, James Kalema and Joseph Kimoga.

Others are Ronald Kakungulu-Mayambala, Frank Mugagga, Muzira Ivan Mukasa, Annette Nakimuli, Elialilia Okello, Agnes Semwanga Rwashana, Arthur Tugume Kajungu, Susan Balaba Tumwebaze, Yawe Bruno Lule and Zziwa Ahamada.

According to the Makerere University Strategic Plan Review Report of 2017, enhancing the research capacity of staff has been one of the fundamental strategies in ensuring a research – led university. The quality and volume of research output in the university are dependent on staff with PhDs. This also determines the capacity for supervision and graduate enrollment.

Makerere remains top with the highest number of highly qualified academic staff in the country. Other Public Universities such as Muni University has only one Professor, who is also the Vice Chancellor Prof. Christine Dranzoa, while Kyambogo University has only three professors currently.

Prof Buyinza observes that universities without professors and PhDs are less likely to conduct research and research process since it requires expert judgment, research design, protocols and procedures as well as the mentorship of PhD students.

He stresses the need for Makerere University to continue mentoring other public universities in ensuring they gain qualified staff with PhDs to drive research agendas of this country.

Meanwhile, the on-going 69th graduation ceremony has seen other nine (9) junior academic staff acquire PhDs. These include Dr Isaac Mugume, a PhD of Meteorology, Dr Gertrude Ayugi, a PhD in Physics, Dr Juliet Nakakawa Nsumba, a PhD in Mathematics, Dr Bob Mali, a PhD in Veterinary Medicine, Henry Zakumumpa from the Academic Registrar department and Dr Innocent Masengo, a PhD in African Languages. Other staffs Bosco Galabba, Edith Naluyimba, and Goretti Aguti graduated with masters’ degrees of various disciplines.

Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe, the institution’s Vice Chancellor says that Makerere’s human resource, has tremendously transformed. Prof Nawangwe observes that with more than 60 percent of academic staff holding PhDs and more than 90 percent holding PhDs or Masters degrees; Makerere has the best quality academia on the continent.