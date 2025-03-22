Makerere swears in new Guild President

KAMPALA, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | James Churchill Ssentamu has been sworn in as the 91st Guild President of Makerere University. Ssentamu defeated NRM’s John Bosco Rukundo and Ismaili Basalirwa who was the flagbearer of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Ssentamu who is a nephew of NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine participated in the election as an independent candidate after failing to secure the opposition political party flag in the primary nominations.

He succeeds Vincent Lubega Nsamba.

Ssentamu comes in at a time when the university is facing significant challenges from raising tuition fees to constant complaints of intrigue and issues relating to student’s academic freedom and freedom of expression with many accusing the administration of intolerance.

Giving his speech, Ssentamu promised to act on some of such challenges and others that he promised during the campaigns.

However, in his remarks, Prof Mukadasi Buyinza, the Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Academic affairs who represented the Vice Chancellor asked the incoming student leaders to always ensure there is consensus on all key issues brought before them.

