Makerere starts staff headcount to reorganize salary records

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University staff have embraced the ongoing headcount exercise following a decision by the institution’s Appointments Board.

The decision according to Dr. Davis Malowa Ndanyi, the Director Human Resource in a circular follows a new salary payment method that should have taken effect last year.

According to the new method, staff will be paid based on their performance for the previous month.

While college principals and administrators are to submit lists for staff present on duty at the end of every month, an attempt made last year indicated that there was a need for verification of records on the status of staff.

This includes finding out what the exact number per unit is, who is present and who is away on official duty or various reasons as sickness among others.

During the four-day exercise which started Tuesday, each staff is expected to present their National Identity Card, Makerere University Identity card, and Appointment Letter to facilitate the process.

When Uganda Radio Network visited some registration rooms on Wednesday, lecturers, administrative and non-teaching staff had turned up to register.

These were under, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Education and External Studies, College of Engineering, Design, Art, and Technology among others.

Dr. Josephine Ahikire, the Principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences noted that as staff, the method is timely. She however said that it would be better if it is regularized so that it is anticipated every after a particular period of time.

Professor Deus Kamunyu, the Chairperson of Makerere University Academic Staff Association noted that such exercises will improve services within the institution.

“An employer has rights to call up on such an exercise whenever they will and for us as staff we are ready to rally behind especially since it is aimed at better service provision.”

This is not the first time Makerere University is conducting a staff headcount. In 2017, the headcount was aimed at verifying the staff numbers and status in the university.

URN