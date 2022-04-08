MAK students risk missing graduation over missing marks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Makerere University students are uncertain about their graduation after they failed to access their marks. This week, some colleges released a draft graduation list.

However, some students are missing from the lists raising concerns that they will not graduate next month. The students are also accusing the university administration of negligence and failing to respond to their plight.

Babirye Masitula, from the College of Humanities and Social Sciences says that she has several times followed up on the matter from the Department of Psychology for two weeks in vain.

Another student Israel Eboku from the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-security says that he has searched for his marks for a month in vain.

Eboku explained that some of his marks went missing when the university transitioned to a new results management system, the Academic Management Information System-ACMIS.

Charity Ndagano, another student from the School of Education says that marks from the first year have not been uploaded onto the university system.

Makerere University Academic Registrar refused to comment on the matter when contacted.

In February, the Academic Registrar issued a schedule for the graduation preparations including submitting graduation lists by colleges to the Senate for approval.

Last year, Kyambogo University reported that its online database had been deleted leaving about 29,000 students affected including prospective graduands.

In 2017, Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, the University’s Vice-Chancellor made attempts to introduce a centralized marking system to solve the issue of missing marks and delayed release of results.

The failed system by way of operation had been determined to enable the release of results after one month of learners sitting for exams.

