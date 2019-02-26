Mak staff appeals tribunal resumes work

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Makerere University Staff Appeals Tribunal has resumed work after a two-month stalement.

The Tribunal has not had any business for the last two months since it wasn’t fully constituted.

This followed the expiry of the term of office of the former University council led by Eng. Dr Charles Wana- Etyem on December 19, 2018, last year.

On Tuesday, the tribunal was supposed to hear a case involving three sacked Makerere University officials, Judith Sanyu, Walter Onen and Mathias Tumwebaze.

However, their case failed to take off after they were asked to file their defence. The university lawyers requested for more time to study the matter.

The tribunal headed by George Omunyokol was told that the university lawyers were not ready to proceed as they were handling other matters in Courts outside the university.

Sanyu, an office messenger in the office of the academic registrar at the institution was suspended in 2016 for absconding.

She, however, challenged the suspension citing that she was hospitalized at the time of her suspension and was not given a fair hearing. Sanyu also says that she did not receive her suspension letter from the university.

In 2017, Onen, a former custodian was dismissed from the university services for alleged willful insubordination and disobedience. He, however, challenged the decision saying that he was not given a fair hearing.

Tumwebaze is a senior cardiologist formally based at Makerere University School of Health Sciences. The University Appointments Board rejected his request to have his contract extended after clocking retirement age. He now wants to be appointed on a short contract.

On Thursday, three senior academic staff involved in marks alteration will also appear before the committee.

Both Dr Isaac Okullo, the former Deputy Principal of the College of Health Sciences, Dr Rose Chalo Nabirye-the former Dean of the School of Health Sciences appealed before the Staff Tribunal against their alleged involvement in marks alteration.

The Appointments Board at its 575th meeting on October 5, 2018, considered all evidence adduced against the two administrators and weighted them against their defences and found them guilty.

Dr Nabirye was directed to revert to her position as Senior Lecturer in the Department of Nursing and asked to vacate the office of the dean while Dr Okullo was asked to revert to his position as a Senior Lecturer, Department of Dentistry.

Also appearing for a hearing is Okello John Patrick who is appealing his dismissal from the university.