Major General Felix Kulayigye is back after 3 months

Bombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced the return to duty of Major General Felix Kulayigye, who has been away on leave since March 13, 2025.

“The substantive Director of Defence Public Information (DDPI) Major General Felix Kulayigye has resumed official duties after a short period away on leave. I have ceased to act accordingly,” said Col Chris Magezi, the Military Assistant Chief of Defence ForcesGeneral Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Col Chris Magezi was named Acting Defence Public Information Officer in March by the Chief of Joint Staff UPDF, Major General Jack Bakasumba.

DDPIO, Major General Felix Kulayigye was supposed to have been on leave for 30 days. No explanation has been given for his delayed return.

Meanwhile, officers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) intelligence unit have been lauded for their professionalism and integrity, particularly in their support of field operations.

The recognition came during a handover ceremony in which Maj. Sirag Bruhan Yassin officially assumed the role of Division Intelligence Officer for the 3rd Infantry Division, succeeding Maj. Muradi Azabo, who had been serving in an acting capacity.

Col. Allan Kyangungu, Deputy Commander of the Division, described the event as a reaffirmation of the UPDF’s dedication to discipline, service, and national security, especially in relation to ongoing disarmament operations in the region. “I commend you for being up to the task of detection, deterrence, and the proactiveness needed to deliver results,” said Col. Kyangungu.

He urged intelligence officers to maintain vigilance and discipline while aligning with the division’s leadership in fulfilling the commander’s objectives. “Intelligence is the lifeblood of operations,” he emphasized. “I urge you to continue fostering a spirit of vigilance and adaptability.”

Col. Kyangungu also underlined the significance of “mental disarmament” as a key component in achieving lasting peace, calling for collective effort among all security stakeholders.

He praised Maj. Azabo for his strategic foresight and dedication during his service and welcomed Maj. Yassin, describing him as “a man of integrity and trust,” qualities vital to leading the intelligence team.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Col. Frank Mukula, Head of Collection at the Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) Headquarters, encouraged officers to deepen their understanding of the operational landscape, including community dynamics, public service provision, and economic trends. He commended the 3rd Division for its stabilizing role in the Karamoja sub-region and its contribution to peace across eastern Uganda.

In his remarks, Maj. Azabo expressed gratitude to the DIS Headquarters and the 3rd Division command for their support. Maj. Yassin thanked UPDF leadership for the trust placed in him and pledged to carry forward the intelligence unit’s mission.

The ceremony was attended by senior commanders, key staff officers, and intelligence personnel from brigade and rear units based in Mbale and Tororo.

*****

SOURCE: UPDF media