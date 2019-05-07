Maj Chris Magezi, Kashilingi and Jamwa on UBC, UPL boards

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet has approved directors of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and Uganda Post Limited (UPL), bringing in many new faces to board management.

New faces include Major Chris Magezi, spokesman for Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and women activist and former RDC Tezira Jamwa. Others are presidential advisors (legal) Hussein Kashillingi and (youth) Lillian Aber.

The UBC Board will be headed by James Rwehabura Tumusiime, who was once Deputy Managing Director at New Vision and better know for founding Fountain Publishers, while UPL will he headed by former Budiope Member of Parliament Suleiman Balyejusa Kirunda.

FULL LIST

Approved the Members of the Board of Directors of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) for a three year term. The approved members are;

James Rwehabura Tumusiimwe Chairperson Hadijja Nassanga Miiro Member Mike Okua Member Richard Barungi Member Tezira Jamwa Member Christopher Oballa Magezi Member Sarah Namumbya Member Winston Agaba Member (MD)

Approved the Members of Board of Directors of Uganda Post limited (UPL) for a three year term. The approved members of the Board are;

Suleiman Balyejusa Kirunda – Chairperson Dorothy Telopecho Butuli – Member representing PWDs Hussein Kashillingi Rugaba – Member Richard Mwesiga – Member Herbert Kigundu Mugerwa – Member Lillian Aber – Member The 7th member will be the Managing Director James Ariinaitwe