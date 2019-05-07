Maj Chris Magezi, Kashilingi and Jamwa on UBC, UPL boards

Tuesday , May 7 2019
May 7, 2019

Chris Magezi

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Cabinet has approved directors of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) and Uganda Post Limited (UPL), bringing in many new faces to board management.

New faces include Major Chris Magezi, spokesman for Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and women activist and former RDC Tezira Jamwa. Others are presidential advisors (legal) Hussein Kashillingi and (youth) Lillian Aber.

The UBC Board will be headed by James Rwehabura Tumusiime, who was once Deputy Managing Director at New Vision and better know for founding Fountain Publishers, while UPL will he headed by former Budiope Member of Parliament Suleiman Balyejusa Kirunda.

FULL LIST

Approved the Members of the Board of Directors of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) for a three year term. The approved members are;

  1. James Rwehabura Tumusiimwe Chairperson
  2. Hadijja Nassanga Miiro              Member
  3. Mike Okua              Member
  4. Richard Barungi              Member
  5. Tezira Jamwa              Member
  6. Christopher Oballa Magezi              Member
  7. Sarah Namumbya              Member
  8. Winston Agaba       Member (MD)

Approved the Members of Board of Directors of Uganda Post limited (UPL) for a three year term. The approved members of the Board are;

  1. Suleiman Balyejusa Kirunda        – Chairperson
  2. Dorothy Telopecho Butuli        – Member                                                                  representing PWDs
  3. Hussein Kashillingi Rugaba        – Member
  4. Richard Mwesiga        – Member
  5. Herbert Kigundu Mugerwa        – Member
  6. Lillian Aber        – Member
  7. The 7th member will be the Managing Director James Ariinaitwe

