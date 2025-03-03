Maj Bilal Katamba is new acting Deputy UPDF spokesperson

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj. Bilal Katamba has been named the Acting Deputy Defence Public Information Officer of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). He replaces Col. Deo Asiimwe Akiiki, who was appointed the Military Assistant to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, last week.

Col Akiiki confirmed Maj Katamba’s appointment and urged the media to offer him the necessary support as he takes on the role that is led by Ag Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye.

“Good morning, members of the Fourth Estate. Welcome Maj Bilal Katamba as a group admin. He has been appointed Acting Deputy Director of Defence Public Information to bridge the gap until a substantive one is appointed. Give him maximum support like you have always tirelessly accorded to me,” Col Akiiki stated.

Before his new role, Maj Katamba served as the spokesperson for the UPDF Mountain Division and Shujaa Operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Maj Katamba previously also served as the UPDF contingent spokesperson in Somalia two years ago.

He has been the voice of the the UPDF at it launched an offensive against ADF rebels in November 2021.

ADF, has continued to launch deadly attacks on Ugandans, including the massacre of over 50 people, 40 of them students at Mpondwe border point in Kasese District two years back.

Before that, he was the spokesperson for UPDF First Division based at Kakiri, before being replaced by Maj Charles Kabona.

During his tenure in the First Division, he was outspoken about human rights violations committed by the Local Defence Unit (LDU) during the COVID-19 lockdown, where security personnel were involved in fatal shootings and severe beatings of civilians.

He assured the public at the time that LDUs involved in atrocities would face trial in the Unit Disciplinary Court (UDC), and some were subsequently prosecuted. Maj Katamba’s exposure to military operations, both in Uganda and abroad, is expected to enhance his ability to communicate UPDF activities effectively in his new role as Acting Deputy Army Spokesperson.

