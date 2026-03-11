Maize seed distribution initiative launched to boost farmers in Oyam

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers across Oyam District in Northern Uganda are set to benefit from a major agricultural support initiative following the launch of a maize seed distribution program that aims at strengthening grassroots incomes and improving food security.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Machapala Group and the Janae Acilo Foundation, was officially launched yesterday and will see 20,000 replantable tonnes of maize seed distributed to farmers across all sub-counties of the district this week.

The program is designed to help smallholder farmers access quality seed, increase agricultural productivity, and create sustainable household incomes through farming.

Speaking during the launch, Jane Acilo Frances, founder of the Janae Acilo Foundation, stated that the initiative focuses on empowering rural families through practical agricultural support.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of our communities,” she said. “By providing farmers with replantable maize seed, we are not only supporting food production but also allowing families to build sustainable income from their land.” She added that strengthening farmers at the grassroots level is key to building resilient local economies.

“When farmers are empowered with the right inputs and knowledge, they can support their families, educate their children, and contribute meaningfully to community development,” Acilo noted.

Acilo, a businesswoman and owner of a commercial farm in Oyam District, emphasized that the initiative also aims to promote modern farming practices and enhance agricultural productivity in the region. Local leaders and farmers welcomed the program, noting that access to quality seed remains one of the biggest challenges facing smallholder farmers.

The distribution exercise is expected to reach thousands of farming households across the district, providing a significant boost to the upcoming planting season.

Organizers say the partnership reflects a growing commitment among private sector actors, foundations, and community leaders to invest in agriculture as a pathway to economic empowerment and food security in northern Uganda.