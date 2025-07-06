Magogo re-elected unopposed for third term as FUFA president

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Moses Magogo has been re-elected unopposed as President of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) during the 99th FUFA Ordinary General Assembly held Saturday at the FUFA Complex in Mengo. This marks the start of Magogo’s third term at the helm of Uganda’s football governing body, a position he first assumed in 2013.

His unchallenged return reflects a broad consensus among football stakeholders in support of his leadership and vision. In his acceptance speech, Magogo thanked the 88 delegates for their continued trust and vowed to focus on aggressive revenue generation to strengthen the FUFA brand and ensure the sustainability of football activities.

“Our next priority is to focus on generating our own revenues. This is how we can build a strong football industry that supports clubs, players, and infrastructure. We must professionalize our structures and tap into football’s commercial potential,” he said. He noted that the coming years will be pivotal, especially with Uganda set to co-host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027 alongside Kenya and Tanzania.

“CHAN and AFCON 2027 are not just events. They are a call to action. We must show the world that Uganda can organise, compete and shine on the continental stage. We must prepare our facilities, our teams, and our people,” Magogo added. Since taking office, Magogo has overseen reforms such as club licensing, youth football development, and infrastructure projects like Kadiba Stadium.

However, his tenure has also faced criticism over persistent funding gaps, governance concerns in domestic leagues, and the inconsistent performance of national teams. He pledged to address these challenges head-on, with an emphasis on transparency, grassroots development, and strategic partnerships.

“We shall continue pushing for policy reforms and better collaboration with government and private stakeholders. Our mission remains to develop, promote, and protect the game of football at all levels.” The assembly also adopted key resolutions to boost women’s football, expand refereeing programs, and modernise FUFA’s administrative systems. Magogo, who also serves as Member of Parliament for Budiope East and sits on the CAF Executive Committee, will now lead FUFA until 2029.

His next term will be closely watched as Uganda prepares for the continental spotlight and works to elevate its domestic football scene.

