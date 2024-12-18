Magistrate numbers shoot from 100 to 586 under Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, has asked the Magistrates across the country to uphold the need for integrity and accountability in the administration of justice.

Speaking at the Annual Registrars and Magistrates conference which kicked off on Wednesday in Kampala, Owiny-Dollo challenged the Magistrates to uphold the highest standards of integrity, warning that anything less would undermine the credibility of the Judiciary.

Owiny-Dollo said that the Magistrates in the Judiciary are privileged to be serving in the Justice system and it is the responsibility of every Judicial officer to uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability while dispensing justice to those who are seeking it.

Owiny-Dollo reminded the Magistrates that they are the face of the Judiciary and that their actions have a direct impact on the perception of the institution and themselves as individuals. He urged them to take pride in their work and to recognize that they are not just serving the interests of the Judiciary, but also the people of Uganda.

The Chief Justice reflected on the Judiciary’s progress, citing the increase in Magistrates from 100 when he was appointed to the highest office in the Judiciary in August 2020 to over 586 now, thanks to the objectives set in the Judiciary Strategic Plan Five.

He also highlighted the budget increase from 199 billion to over 300 billion shillings, which he said has enabled the recruitment of more Judicial officers.

Owiny-Dollo emphasized that these achievements are a testament to the Judiciary’s commitment to delivering justice to the people of Uganda.

However, he cautioned that there is still much work to be done, particularly in addressing the issue of case backlogs and delays. Owiny-Dollo advised them to desist from engaging in corrupt practices and bribery and further indicated that the consequences of such actions are severe and far-reaching, affecting not only the individuals involved but also their families.

Owiny-Dollo also expressed concern over the Magistrates’ performance, noting that it had declined compared to the previous financial year. He questioned how the number of Magistrates had increased, yet performance had not improved, suggesting that something was wrong.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo urged the Magistrates to make proper use of the Bail Guidelines, weighing submissions from both the accused and the victim or complainant. Owiny-Dollo explained that many of the Magistrates are very reckless in granting bail and advised that they should be giving reasons for grant of bail if the prosecution has objected, and give reasons clearly when they deny or grant bail.

He also touched on the Magistrates Grade One Bill 2024, which seeks to enhance the monetary jurisdiction of Magistrates. Owiny-Dollo said they have also drafted the Magistrates Grade One Bill 2024 seeking to enhance the monetary jurisdiction of Magistrates and that they will be able to handle cases that involve 100 million shillings. He noted that what was being handled by the High Court will now be handled by the Chief Magistrates and then Chief Magistrates, will be handled by the Grade Ones in a bid to reduce case backlog.

Owiny-Dollo noted that with good conduct, Magistrates can rise through the ranks to the Supreme Court.

Owiny-Dollo who said he was addressing the Magistrates for the second last time as the Chief Justice since he is left with one year to retire used a phone analogy to drive home the importance of effective justice delivery.

He explained that just as a phone’s effectiveness is not determined by its physical appearance, but by its software and functionality, so too is the effectiveness of a court not determined by its physical structure, but by the integrity and competence of its officers.

Owiny-Dollo also cautioned the Magistrates against being intimidated by lawyers or other individuals, reminding them that they took an oath to uphold the law and deliver justice without fear or favour and not even to fear exceptions. He called upon the Magistrates to be firm and decisive in their decision-making and to always act judiciously.

Owiny-Dollo said he has heard the grievances of the Registrars and responded that they should also consider their roles because it is not wise for them to hold a separate conference, but promised he is open to persuasion.

This was after the Judicial Training Institute JTI Director Lady Justice Damalie Lwanga said that the Registrars demanded a separate conference to address their issues.

Lwanga also requested funding for a separate conference for Registrars, citing their unique issues and concerns. She explained that Registrars have distinct challenges that require specialized attention and that a separate conference would provide a platform for them to address these issues.

Lwanga noted that the conference aimed to retool and provide requisite knowledge and professional skills to Magistrates for effective service delivery.

Lwanga appreciated the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, and other resourceful persons in the Judiciary for attending the conference and the non-judicial staff who organized it, despite the challenges they faced.

The conference was attended by Magistrates and Registrars from across the country. It provides a platform for them to share experiences, build friendships, and discuss key issues affecting the Judiciary.

