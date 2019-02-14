Maduro makes ‘terrible mistake’ in blocking Venezuela aid: Trump

Trump said it was “sad” that the oil-rich Latin American country is in “turmoil” and said Washington has still not ruled out sending troops to the region.

“We look at all options,” he said.

“You’ll see,” he said when asked if thousands of US troops could deploy.

Trump was meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque at the White House to discuss the crisis in Venezuela.

Maduro accuses the United States of using the blocked aid shipments as part of a plot to overthrow his government.

But Duque, whose country has taken in large numbers of Venezuelan refugees, said “obstructing the access of humanitarian aid is a crime against humanity.”