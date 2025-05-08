Madi West Nile Diocese set for Martyrs Day celebrations

KITGUM, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Madi West Nile Diocese is set for this year’s national Martyrs Day celebrations, according to the organizing committee. This year’s Anglican Martyrs Day celebrations are being organized by the Northern Uganda cluster dioceses—Kitgum, Northern Uganda, Lango, West Lango, Nebbi, and Madi West Nile—under the theme: “Imitating God’s goodness by doing good.”

The six dioceses have formed committees both at diocesan and national levels and have earmarked UGX 2.2 billion for the national event, which will be held on June 3rd at Namugongo Anglican Shrine. According to Bishop Charles Collins Andaku of Madi West Nile Diocese, who also heads the health department for the national celebrations, each diocese in the northern cluster has been allocated UGX 20 million to raise, while part of the overall budget will be funded by the government.

In a briefing at the diocesan headquarters today (Tuesday), Bishop Andaku appealed to people of goodwill to support the diocese materially and spiritually to ensure the success of the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Canon Onesmas Dralega, the chairperson of the diocesan committee for Madi West Nile Diocese, revealed that preparations are in high gear. The Martyrs Day celebrations will feature conferences for women, men, and youth, a walk of faith, and sessions of praise and worship. Canon Dralega said mobilization efforts are ongoing among Christians across the 13 archdeaconries to encourage participation.

Similarly, Rev. Julius Ezatabi, the head of the worship committee for the national celebrations, disclosed that over one million worshippers are expected to attend the event at Namugongo. Of these, about 1,200 foot pilgrims are expected to trek from the northern cluster to Namugongo between May 15th and 30th.

Meanwhile, Mary Anguparu, a choir leader for the national Martyrs Day celebrations in Madi West Nile Diocese, confirmed that choir practice sessions are ongoing. She appealed for more members to join the choir to enrich the musical experience.

According to the organizing committee, the main celebrant will be Rt. Rev. Stephen Mugalu, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, while the main preacher will be Retired Archbishop Luke Orombi. President Museveni is expected to attend as the chief guest. Several Members of Parliament and members of the business community have also joined Madi West Nile Diocese’s committee to support preparations for the 2025 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations. The Northern Uganda Church of Uganda cluster plans to install solar lighting at the Namugongo shrine after the celebrations as their contribution to the heritage site.

URN