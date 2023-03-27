Madi-West Nile diocese proposes amendment to National School Prayer

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The heads of education institutions under Madi and West Nile diocese are considering to amend the National School Prayer to suit the Anglican doctrine.

Under their organisation, Church of Uganda Heads of Education Institutions Association, the educationists propose that instead of ending the national school prayer saying, “As my heart in yours lies” the Anglican founded schools in the diocese should include “In the name of Jesus Christ” before saying Amen.

Francis Aluma, the chairperson of Church of Uganda Heads of Education Institutions Association at Madi and West Nile diocese noted that the current national school prayer is flat and does not symbolize the way a Christian praise.

Meanwhile, Rev. Can. Kalebu Draonzi, the Diocesan Inspector of Schools incharge of primary section said that they are not opposed to the national school prayer but they are only concerned about how the prayer ends which he said is not inline with their Anglican belief.

Robert Ezama, the Diocesan Inspector of Schools for the secondary sub sector told Uganda Radio Network (URN) that the national school prayer appears to be hanging since its ending is not rooted through Jesus Christ which is contrary to their Anglican belief.

The national school prayers which is normally said shortly after the national anthem during morning Assembly was composed and introduced by Fagil Mandy, renowned educationist and Former Commissioner of Schools Inspectorate in 1990s.

“Look at me oh God, As my heart silence all, To you all I turn, For the sins I have committed, I pray to be forgiven, In all that I have been good, I pray to be encouraged, For under your guidance oh God, Where all is peace I shall be led, not to sob but to rejoice, As my heart in yours lies, Amen”, reads the national school prayer.

URN