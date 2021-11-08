Machete wielding assailants hack one to death in Kiryandongo

Kiryandongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown machete-wielding thugs have hacked one person to death in Katulikire trading center, Katulikire parish, Kicwabugingo sub county in Kiryandongo district. The thugs raided a video hall belonging to Godfrey Otingcwinyu at around 8:30pm on Sunday night and started assaulting people watching a premier league match.

As the football lovers scampered for their dear lives, the assailants pounced on Oringi Adubango, 56, and hacked him severally on the head killing him instantly. The area LC I chairperson Edmond Orochi says that after hacking Adubango, the thugs fled to an unknown destination. According to Orochi, although he alerted police, it was too late for them to pursue the assailants.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says they have launched investigations into the attack to establish the motive of the attackers.

According to Hakiza, the police is working with other sister security agencies to hunt for the culprits. Joselyne Atimango, a resident of the same place wants police to intensify night patrols in the entire district, saying that they are currently living in fear following the attack by the unknown assailants.

*****

URN