MAAIF takes over Coffee, Cocoa Value Chain Development Project

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF) has taken over the implementation of the Coffee and Cocoa Value Chain Development project (CoCoDev). This follows the rationalization process that saw the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) handed over to the ministry in January this year. CoCoDev, which was previously under UCDA, is co-funded by the European Union for 25.5 billion shillings.

According to a statement issued by Maj. Gen. David Kasura Kyomukama, the Permanent Secretary of MAAIF, the ministry has urged all beneficiaries to continue implementing their activities, including preparations for the next planting season in March. The ministry also reiterated its commitment to effectively implementing the project, assuring all stakeholders that it will adhere to the terms and conditions of the contract initially signed by UCDA.

“International processes to change signatories of the bank accounts are underway in accordance with the Public Finance and Management Act,” the statement issued on Thursday reads in part. The CoCoDev project, which began in March 2022 and is expected to run until September 2027, aims to support and strengthen the implementation of coffee and cocoa policies and regulatory frameworks. It also seeks to enhance commercial production, reduce post-harvest losses, improve quality, and create market opportunities for coffee and cocoa products.

Kyomukama noted that as part of the project’s implementation, between August and October 2024, CoCoDev awarded matching grants totaling 12.6 billion shillings to 152 beneficiaries through a competitive and transparent application process. “Under this reimbursable grant, which the government co-funds up to 53%, the beneficiaries will plant 3,497 acres of coffee and 552 acres of cocoa,” he stated.

Gladys Biira, a farmer from Kaswa in Bwesumbu Sub-county, Kasese, expressed hope that the ministry would continue supporting farmers as UCDA did, particularly in tracking those who had not yet benefited from the project.

