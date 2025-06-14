M23 open to peaceful resolution in DRC

GOMA, DR Congo | Xinhua | Leaders of the rebel group, March 23 Movement, have expressed their willingness to resolve the ongoing crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) through peaceful means, a senior United Nations official said Friday.

The statement was made during a press briefing by Bintou Keita, special representative of the UN Secretary-General in the DRC, following a meeting with the leadership of M23 and the Congo River Alliance (AFC), a politico-military group allied to the M23, in the city of Goma, capital of North Kivu Province, which has been under rebel rule since late January.

“The leaders of AFC/M23 conveyed their readiness to engage in dialogue and pursue a peaceful solution,” the UN envoy said.

According to Keita, who also heads the UN Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), a total of 1,359 personnel from the DRC military and national police were recently relocated from Goma to Kinshasa, the country’s capital. The transfer was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the DRC government, AFC/M23 and MONUSCO.

MONUSCO reiterated its commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting peace in the region, Keita said. ■