Lyon shocks Man City, book place in semis vs Bayern

Lisbon, Portugal | THE INDEPENDENT | Dembele was the star as Olympique Lyon continued their dream run in the Champions league by knocking out Manchester City 3-1 Saturday.

The clash between Manchester City and Olympique Lyon ended the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League 2020. “Newcomers” PSG and Leipzig have already secured their place on the other side of the bracket.

Manchester City arrived in Lisbon after eliminating the almighty Real Madrid from the competition

Lyon were the ‘underdogs’ of the tournament despite disqualifying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus earlier. Lyon coach Rudi Garcia Rudi Garcia decided to field the same starting XI who had eliminated Juventus.

The game was off to a flying start and Karl Toko Ekambi’s team-mates, very impressive at sitting deep, were seen to be on par with City.

The ball did not often end up at the feet of Lyon, who did well to exploit the few loopholes offered. It was on one of those mistakes that Cornet, on the lookout and decidedly the man of the hour against City, opened the scoring.

Lyon impressed more than once at the start of the match and continued to create good chances despite the opponent’s growing into the match, playing more dangerously at the end of the first period.

The second half started and Lyon proved to be just as comfortable with the ball, conceding very few chances before de Bruyne punished OL in the 68th minute with the equaliser.

Moussa Dembélé’s entry did plenty of good. Having just entered play a few minutes earlier, our number 9 had visibly donned his superhero costume and scored a goal to make it 2-1 in the 78th minute.

Sterling’s impossible miss five minutes from time was the end of the game for the English side. On the play that followed, Moussa Dembélé, again, doubled the lead.

Despite a last barrage from City, nothing could stop Lyon who punched their ticket for the last four and will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinal ten years after the two played each other at the same stage. An unforgettable evening… simply monumental!