Lyantonde education authorities uncertain of teacher retention after Covid-19 lockdown

Lyantonde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Education authorities in Lyantonde district are uncertain of regaining their teaching workforce as the talk of reopening schools gains momentum following the long closure because of the Covid19 pandemic.

Information from Lyantonde shows that Education authorities in the district have lost contact with the majority of the teachers since the lockdown was announced in March this year.

A big number of teachers are said to have left the district in quest of alternative means of survival following the closure of schools.

Herbert Bakenga, the Lyantonde District Education Officer, says as they prepare for the anticipated reopening of schools, they are struggling to recall teachers to return to their duty stations.

He explains that a substantial number of teachers in Lyantonde are nonnatives of the area and have since returned to their respective home areas and they are uncertain whether they will return.

He says that they are worried that the Covid19 lockdown may worsen the already poor retention of teachers in the district. According to the available figures, Lyantonde district loses at least 30 teachers on average annually, which affects the staffing level in schools.

Apparently, the district only has 336 out of the approved 424 primary school teachers required. Bakyenga is also worried that the absence of teachers to provide guidance to learners is likely to worsen the school dropout rates in the district.

Fred Muhangi, the Lyantonde District LC V chairperson says they have asked local leaders right from the villages to directly take up the responsibility of monitoring the conduct of the children in their respective areas and ensure their safety during the long break.

He says that in their recent meetings with village chairpersons, they asked them to be proactive and ensure the safety of adolescent girls who are exposed to more risk during the break. Although it is still unclear when schools will open, the Education Ministry is reportedly working out on the phased opening of schools.

URN