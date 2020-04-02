Lyantonde bans hawkers, food vendors to reduce human contact

Lyantonde, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lyantondo District Security Committee has banned hawkers and roadside vendors in an attempt to avoid the possible spread of Corona virus in the area.

Catherine Kamwine, the Lyantonde Resident District Commissioner and District Security Committee Chairperson announced the ban on hawking and roadside vending on Wednesday so to as to reduce human contact.

She explains that in the wake of the presidential directives on the closure of none food selling shops and stores, some people had evolved into hawkers making home deliveries of different items, which is equally risky.

According to Kamwine, their studies have established that many of the hawkers are opportunistic sellers who traverse several homes looking for clients hence interacting with many people.

In his directives, President Yoweri Museveni gave green light to Boda boda riders to make home deliveries of food items, but Kamwine says some people are abusing the directive in Lyantonde.

Kamwine says the District Security Committee is equally concerned about the hygiene levels of roadside vendors, especially those dealing in roasted meat, maize and other foods stuffs.

She argues that these don’t have proper handing washing facilities, something that exposes their unsuspecting clients to the risk of infection including contracting the corona virus.

She has instructed police to enforce the new directive alongside all other directives issued by the president.

Musa Maseega, the Chairperson Lyantonde Vendors Association, says they intend to reach out to the RDC to make her appreciate the dynamics of their operations.

He argues that they are strictly following the public sanitation standards as issued by the district Health Inspector who regularly monitors their compliance.

