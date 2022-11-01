LUWERO: Two policemen gunned down, station set on fire

IGP condemns attack on police station

Busiika, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A joint security team in Luwero district has launched a manhunt for assailants who raided a police station 33km outside Kampala and shot two Policemen dead.

The incident occured at Busiika Police Station in Busiika town council in Luwero district at around 7.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Moses Wagaluka, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, and Alex Ongoro.

Another Policemen Steven Ondama, also attached to Busiika Police Station, sustained injuries and was rushed to Bombo military hospital together with a woman, who was wounded.

Richard Nyombi, the LC III Chairperson of Busiika town council, explains that the assailants ordered residents in nearby areas to lock themselves in their houses before they descended on the Policemen’s residences where the two were found and shot dead.

Nyombi added that another Policeman and a resident were also injured in the shooting before the attackers attempted to set the Police Station on fire.

A police statement confirmed he incidents and said the assailants also burnt several casefiles before attempting to burn the station. The fire was however, successfully put off by the community at Busiika Town Council.

Richard Bwabye, the Luwero Resident District Commissioner says that the attackers stole two guns before they jumped onto a drone that was driven towards Nakifuma .

Bwabye adds that preliminary investigations indicate that the attackers were between 8-10 youthful men who had spent the entire day surveiling the police station.

Patrick Lule the acting Spokesperson of Savannah Regional Police confirmed the attack but asked time to gather details.

Policemen and soldiers of Uganda People’s Defense Forces commanded by Luwero District Police Commander Living Twazagye have been heavily deployed in Busiika town to hunt for the killers and tighten security.

By press time ,the dead bodies were still lying on the ground as investigations into the attack go on .

In July this year , unknown assailants stabbed two policemen at the road block at Kiwumpa village near Luwero town council leaving one dead before disappearing with two guns.

To date Police is yet to recover the guns despite arresting scores of suspects to aid investigations.

IGP Ochola speaks out

The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has condemned what he calls the senseless and violent attack on Busiika Police Station in Luwero district.

In a press statement, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says that the IGP notes that although the motive of the assailants is still unknown, the fact that they killed and injured police officers and made off with two guns clearly reveals that they targeted guns, police personnel, and the facility.

“We do honor the deceased officers; D/IP Wagaluka Alex and PC Ongol Moses, for their ultimate sacrifice, while serving the community in Busiika, Luweero, and the country at large,” Ochola said in the statement. Ochola notes that after condoning off the scene forensic experts recovered a pistol that fell as the assailants fled from the scene and it will be subjected to further ballistic examinations. He however reiterates that there was no justification whatsoever for the attack and acts of violence against police officers on duty.

“We shall not rest until when they are arrested and brought to book,” Ochola vowed. There is heightened police and UPDF deployment in Busiika town since the attack. In July this year, unknown assailants stabbed two policemen at the roadblock at Kiwumpa village, five kilometers from Luwero town council before disappearing with two guns. To date, Police are yet to recover the guns despite arresting scores of suspects in connection to the attack.

URN