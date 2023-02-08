Luwero Muslims seek UGX 200M for inauguration of Kadhi

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Luwero Muslims have outed a budget of Shillings 200 million for the inauguration of their Kadhi, Sheikh Ramadhan Mulindwa and other leaders. Sheikh Mulindwa has been serving in an acting capacity for the past three years. He took over as caretaker Kadhi following the elevation of the former Kadhi, Sheikh Mustafa Lule to the position of the East Buganda Regional Assistant to the Mufti in 2019.

In September 2022, Sheikh Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda confirmed Sheikh Mulindwa as the Kadhi of Luwero following his nomination by the Muslim District Council. Sheikh Mulindwa is scheduled for installation as full Kadhi on March 18th, 2023 at Kasana Mosque, the seat of Luwero Muslim District Council. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to grace the function as the chief guest.

Ali Ndawula, the chairperson of Luwero Muslim District says that the Executive Committee has approved a budget of Shillings 200 million for the inauguration ceremony. According to the draft budget, the funds will cater for meals, drinks, entertainment, and tents among other items for 10,000 expected guests. He says that they intend to raise money from Muslims through their mosques, local leaders, and other well-wishers.

Sheikh Mulindwa says that at the same function, other leaders including members of the District Executive Committee, County Sheikhs, and Mosque leaders elected in November 2022 will also be sworn into their offices.

Since Mulindwa took over as caretaker three years ago, he has introduced several reforms in Luwero Muslim district which include ordering all Muslim-founded and government-aided schools to open separate accounts for fees collected under the Parents Teacher’s Association and banning expenditure at the source.

He also stopped headteachers in Muslim-founded schools from nominating School Management Committee-SMC members and reverted the powers to county sheikhs as well as neighboring mosques. Mulindwa also ordered all the county sheikhs to open up bank accounts where he is a signatory to ensure that all money collected is banked and used for rightful purposes.

Mulindwa commands a following of 300 out of the 335 mosques in Luwero districts. Some of the mosques that were paying allegiance to the Kibuli-based faction have since switched to his leadership. Mulindwa clashed with various Muslim groups over the establishment of a market on Uganda Muslim Supreme Council land, the Management of Muslim-founded schools, and the installation of Mosque leaders. Some of the changes made him less popular prompting some Muslim to attempt to block his nomination as Kadhi.

*****

URN